Aadhaar Verdict Reserved By Supreme Court, 2nd Longest Case Ever

Hearing in the case started in January and went on for 38 days - making it the second longest after the crucial Keshavananda Bharti case of the 1970s, which went on for five months.
The petitioners had argued that the government cannot insist on making the 12-digit Unique Identity number compulsory, since it violates the fundamental right to privacy. They also argued that the Aadhaar law, which impacts human life, can't remain.
The Centre, which made the Unique Identity Number compulsory for a number of services and welfare measures, defended Aadhaar on multiple grounds. One of the biggest points in its favour, the Centre argued, was that it ensured proper distribution of benefits and prevented corruption.
The government also argued that Aadhaar data is safe and cannot be breached.