Verdict In Rape-Murder Of Kathua 8-Year-Old Today: 10 Points

The Kathua rape-and-murder case led to massive protests

New Delhi: The verdict in the rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua will be delivered by a special court in Pathankot today. The case - involving the kidnapping, rape and murder of the victim last January - had triggered allegations of a spike in crimes across the country. Charges of rape and murder were framed against seven of the eight accused in the case, with one of them pleading that he is a juvenile. The accused, if convicted, would face a minimum sentence of life imprisonment and a maximum of death penalty.