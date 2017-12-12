Venkaiah Naidu To Inaugurate World Conference On Vedas In Delhi

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate a world conference on the Vedas at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) here on December 15, activist Swami Agnivesh said today.The three-day 'Vishwa Ved Sammelan' will have in-depth discussions on de-mystifying various myths and fallacies surrounding the Vedas and Manu Smriti, he said.The valedictory function of the conference will be attended by former president Pranab Mukherjee. The event will witness daily 'havan' ritual amid chanting of the Vedic hymns by Muslim women to showcase that the ancient scriptures are available for the whole mankind to derive its benefits, Swami Agnivesh said.Fifty one couples having interfaith and intercaste marriages will be felicitated during the event, he said.A special session on the World Parliament and endorsement of the Constitution for the Federation of Earth, and Veda, the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and declaration on human rights will be other salient features of the conference, the activist said.The eminent speakers of the event will include Rajya Sabha Vice Chairman P J Kurien, Vijay Bhatkar, Swami Chidanand, Surdarshan Jugessur, Glen Martin, Arif Mohammad Khan and Acharya Nardeva, he added.