Venkaiah Naidu Acted In A Hurried Manner: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee

"This instance has set a bad precedence, which is not good for democracy," he told PTI here, adding that Mr Naidu should have followed proper procedures before rejecting the notice.
"There are procedures in the Constitution and chairman of Rajya Sabha should have followed it instead of acting in a hurried manner," Mr Chatterjee said.
Referring to previous instances of impeachment notices, Mr Chatterjee said procedures were then followed properly.
The vice-president held that the allegations emerging from the present case have a serious tendency of "undermining" the independence of the judiciary.