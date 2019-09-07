Vehicles Buried Under Debris After Landslide In Uttarakhand

At least 3 buildings in Nachani area of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh were damaged last night due to rain.

More than half a dozen vehicles came under the debris of a landslide at Govindghat on way to Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand's Gopeshwar district on Saturday morning.

District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said there is no information yet about loss of lives in the incident.

Govindghat is the main halt en route to the Himalayan Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib.

Rescue teams and District Magistrate Swati Bhadouriya reached the spot.

Traffic on the Badrinath national highway is blocked as the flash flood in a canal breached the road at Govindghat, Mr Joshi said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.