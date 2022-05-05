Vegetable Vendor's Daughter Becomes Civil Judge In Indore

Ankita Nagar said she will focus on ensuring justice to anyone who comes to her court.

Overcoming several hurdles, the daughter of a vegetable vendor in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has become a civil judge after she cleared the recruitment examination in her fourth attempt.

Speaking to news agency PTI on Thursday, 29-year-old Ankita Nagar said despite failing to clear the recruitment exam thrice, she did not deviate from her goal of becoming a judge.

“I have cleared the civil judge Class-II examination in my fourth attempt. I don't have words to express my happiness,” Ms Nagar said.

Her father Ashok Nagar is a vegetable vendor in Musakhedi area of the city, and after completing her preparations for the examination, she said she even used to help him in his work.

Ms Nagar, who had completed her masters degree (LLM), wanted to study law since childhood and while pursuing her bachelor's degree in law, she had decided to become a judge.

“Despite three unsuccessful attempts, I did not give up and remained focused on achieving my goal. This struggle opened doors for me and I kept moving forward,” Ankita Nagar said.

After commencing her stint as a civil judge, Ankita Nagar said she will focus on ensuring justice to anyone who comes to her court.

A proud father, Ashok Nagar said his daughter has set an example by not losing courage despite having to face a very hard struggle in life.

