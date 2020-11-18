Activist Varavara Rao To Be Shifted To Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital

Poet-activist Varavara Rao, jailed in the Bhima Koregaon case, will be shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for 15 days, the Bombay High Court said today in response to a plea from his wife. Arguing on his behalf, senior lawyer Indira Jaising, said the 80-year-old had sustained head injuries at the JJ Hospital.

"He (Varavara Rao) is completely bed-ridden, and has no medical attendant. He is in diapers and has a catheter. The catheter was not changed for three months, as there was no one to change it," Ms Jaisingh said.

"There is a reasonable apprehension that he (Varavara Rao) will die in custody," Ms Jaising said. "I am alleging negligence on the part of the state. If the state is unable to look after him, he needs to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital", she added.