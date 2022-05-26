Varanasi's Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Court To Hear Muslim Petitioners

The court of Varanasi's seniormost judge will begin hearing the Gyanvapi Mosque matter today.

The court of district judge A K Vishevesh had on Tuesday decided to hear the mosque committee's plea first, challenging a petition filed by five Hindu women who have requested access to the Gyanvapi mosque complex, claiming there are idols of Hindu gods and goddesses inside the mosque.

The district judge had also directed the two sides to file objections to the report of court-mandated filming inside the mosque complex within a week.

