Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live Updates: Supreme Court Hearing Today

The Supreme Court will hear the case of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mpsque today, a day after it asked the city court not not to proceed with hearing the case until it takes up the matter again on Friday.
The Varanasi court will now continue with its hearing on May 23, a counsel representing the Hindu petitioners said. The counsel for the mosque management committee said both sides filed their “objections and counter-objections” before the trial court on Thursday.
Earlier this week, lawyers representing these petitioners claimed that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex. The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain mechanism in the wazookhana reservoir, used by devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz. The district court had then ordered the sealing of the ‘wazookhana'.
The Supreme Court had directed the Varanasi court on Tuesday to ensure the protection of the area where the Shivling is claimed to have been found, but without impeding “religious observances”.
Here are the updates on Gyanvapi mosque case:
The report of the filming of Varanasi's Gyanvapi Masjid was submitted in court today in a case involving Hindu petitioners requesting access to worship what they claim are idols of Hindu gods and goddesses inside the mosque complex.
The report shared by the petitioners says symbols of a "Trishul" or trident, lotus engravings and ancient Hindi carvings have been found in the video survey of the mosque complex that is right next to the iconic Kashi-Vishwanath temple.
The lawyers representing the Hindu devotees yesterday urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition filed by the Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque committee, challenging the filming inside the mosque.
In the written response, the lawyers for the Hindu devotees claimed that the property belongs to Lord Adi Vishweshwar since much before the Islamic rule in India, and it was forcibly captured by Aurangzeb.