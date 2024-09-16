Vande Metro, To Be Launched In Gujarat By PM Modi, Renamed To...

The much-anticipated Vande Metro has been officially renamed as "Namo Bharat Rapid Rail" by Indian Railways. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the country's first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service in Gujarat today, a day before his birthday.

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will connect Bhuj, located in Gujarat's Kutch district, with Ahmedabad, one of the state's largest cities, covering a distance of 360 kilometres in just under six hours.

The train is capable of running at a maximum speed of 110 kilometres per hour and will make multiple stops, including at key stations such as Anjar, Gandhidham, Bhachau, Samakhiali, Halvad, Dhrangadhra, Viramgam, Chandlodiya, Sabarmati, and finally Kalupur in Ahmedabad.

Operating six days a week, the service will be closed on Saturdays for Bhuj departures and on Sundays for Ahmedabad departures. The train departs Bhuj at 5:05 am, arriving in Ahmedabad at 10:50 am The return journey from Ahmedabad leaves at 5:30 pm, reaching Bhuj by 11:20 pm.

The train can accommodate up to 2,058 standing passengers and has seating arrangements for 1,150 passengers, featuring cushioned sofas for added comfort. The fully air-conditioned metro is equipped with modern amenities, including automatic sliding doors and engines on both ends, differentiating it from the Vande Bharat Express by offering features typically seen in suburban metro services.

The minimum fare is set at Rs 30, inclusive of GST, with a one-way trip from Bhuj to Ahmedabad expected to cost around Rs 430, excluding GST. For frequent travellers, weekly, fortnightly, and monthly season tickets will be available, offering substantial savings equivalent to Rs 7, Rs 15, and Rs 20 per single journey, respectively.