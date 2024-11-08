Vande Bharat's Window Cracks After Stones Thrown In Uttarakhand, 1 Arrested

The arrest was made by the Railway Protection Force.

Stones were thrown at a Vande Bharat train in Uttarakhand on Thursday, causing a crack in one of the windows and sparking panic among passengers. A 22-year-old has been arrested.

Police said the Vande Bharat train (22546) was on its way to Lucknow from Dehradun when the stones were thrown near Kharanja Qutubpur village on the Laksar-Moradabad railway section. The C-6 coach was hit and one of the windows developed a large crack.

The loco pilot informed the control room in Moradabad and the information was passed on to the Railway Police Force (RPF). An official said a team from the RPF reached Kharanja Qutubpur village and arrested 22-year-old Salman after making inquiries.

RPF Inspector Ravi Kumar Siwach said a case has been registered against Salman under the Railway Act.

Northern Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said action was taken as soon as the Railways was informed about the incident. "The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered," he said.