Vande Bharat Express Now Available On 23 Routes. See Full List

The total number of Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-highspeed train equipped with world-class passenger amenities, has reached 23. The milestone was unlocked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the introduction of five new Vande Bharat Express trains in the country, from Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati Railway Station.

The five new routes include Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; and Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

Let's take a look at all the routes of Vande Bharat Express:

Vande Bharat Express from Bilaspur to Nagpur

This Vande Bharat Express links Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur and Nagpur, and has four stops in Rajnandgaon, Raipur, Durg, and Gondia.

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Bharat Vande Bharat Express

In under 8 hours, this Vande Bharat Express travels 698 kilometres. It also stops at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam, and Warangal stations.

Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

It was the first Vande Bharat train to get flagged off on the New Delhi- Kanpur- Allahabad-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. The train runs on five days except Monday and Thursday, with only two stops at Prayagraj and Kanpur.

New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

On December 30, 2022, the seventh Vande Bharat Express train was pulled into West Bengal. Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (22301)/New Jalpaiguri-Howrah (22302) trains run six days a week except on Wednesdays. It takes the full train trip 7 hours 30 minutes.

New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express

This Vande Bharat train travels from New Delhi station to Mata Vaishno Devi's base camp Katra, covering the distance in almost eight hours. It runs for six days, except Mondays.

Mumbai Central Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express

The 20901-Mumbai Central Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express runs from Mumbai Central (MMCT) to Gandhinagar Capital (GNC), covering a distance of 519 km in just 6 hours and 25 minutes. It halts at Borivali (BVI), Vapi (VAPI), Surat (ST), Vadodara Junction (BRC), and Ahmedabad Junction (ADI) on the way.

New Delhi - Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express

After departing from New Delhi Railway Station at 5:50 AM, the train arrives at Amb Andaura at 11:05 AM, halting at Ambala Cant Junction (UMB), Chandigarh Junction (CDG), Anandpur Sahib (ANSB), and Una Himachal (UHL).

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express provides a luxurious and efficient journey for passengers travelling between MGR Chennai Central and Mysuru station.

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

This Vande Bharat Express runs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Solapur Junction. It covers a distance of 457 km in just 6 hours 35 minutes.

Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

The Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express train departs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus/Mumbai CSMT at 6:20 AM. It arrives at Sainagar Shirdi Terminus at 11:40 AM on the same day. On its way, the train takes three halts at Mumbai Dadar Central (DR), Thane (TNA), and Nasik Road (NK).

Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin- Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express

Earlier this year, on April 1, PM Narendra Modi flagged off the 11th Vande Bharat Express train from the Rani Kamalapati station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The train covers a distance of 700km in 7 hours and 45 minutes to reach its destination: Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station.

Secunderabad Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting Hyderabad with Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana. It reduces the travel time between the two cities by almost three-and-a-half hours. With Vande Bharat Express, travellers can cover a distance of 661 km in just 8 hours 35 minutes.

MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express

The train departs from MGR Chennai Central at 2:25 PM and reaches Coimbatore on the same day at 8:15 PM. On its journey, it halts at three stations: Salem Junction (SA), Erode Junction (ED), and Tiruppur (TUP).

Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express train is the world's first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory. It covers 454 km in five hours and fifteen minutes.

Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express

Kerala got its first Vande Bharat Express train earlier this year in April, connecting the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod. The train operates the entire week, except Thursday.

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi virtually flagged off Odisha's first Vande Bharat train last month on May 19. The Vande Bharat Express train connects West Bengal's Howrah to Lord Jagannath's city Puri. It covers a distance of 502 km in six hours and forty minutes.

Anand Vihar Terminal-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat Express train was launched on May 25, which connects the national capital to Dehradun. Its regular operations commenced on May 29. The Vande Bharat train covers a distance of 302 km in four hours and forty-five minutes.

New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express

Northeast's first Vande Bharat Express was also launched last month on May 29. Connecting Assam's Guwahati to West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri, it covers a distance of 409 km in five hours and thirty minutes. The train departs from Guwahati at 04:30 pm and reaches New Jalpaiguri the same day at 10:00 pm.

Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon (Goa) Vande Bharat Express

It is Goa's first semi-high-speed train, which will operate between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa's Madgaon station. The launch of this Vande Bharat Express was postponed by the railway ministry, after the Odisha tragedy.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

Operating six days a week, the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will be identified by train number 22349. This train will be the second-generation train of its kind. As part of the Make In India initiative, it has been designed and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Perambur, Chennai.

KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

This train will seamlessly link KSR Bengaluru City Junction, Davangere, Yesvantpur Junction, SSS Hubballi Junction, and Dharwad. The KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express is also a part of the upcoming 2nd Generation and Mini Vande Bharat 2.0 Express trains.

Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express

Madhya Pradesh's third semi-high-speed train will be operating between Indore's Malwa region, Khajuraho's Bundelkhand region and Bhopal's Central Region (Bhopal).

Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

This semi-high-speed train will connect Jabalpur's Mahakaushal region to the Central region of Bhopal. This Vande Bharat Express will operate at the speed of 130 kmph.