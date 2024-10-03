Vande Bharat Express Hits Bull In Uttar Pradesh, Engine Breaks Down

The Ayodhya-Delhi Vande Bharat Express collided with a bull on the way today and while it narrowly managed to avert a major accident, developed engine trouble. The train was stationed in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, where the engine was repaired.

The Vande Bharat train from Ayodhya was coming to Anand Vihar.

Sources said late this evening, as the high-speed down train reached the railway gate number 20B of Bharthana railway station, it had hit the bull which came onto the tracks.

The engine immediately developed trouble and stopped. By then the train had rolled into the station and was kept in the platform number three where it had come to a halt. The railway technical team was informed and they reached the spot shortly after.

The railways said that due to the collision, the pressure pipe had leaked, which is why the engine started malfunctioning.

The technicians have managed to repair the engine, the railways said.