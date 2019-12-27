40% Hindus Affected By NRC, Citizenship Amendment Act: Prakash Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar attacked the Narendra Modi government for building "detention camps" across the country

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise and the Citizenship Amendment Act is not just affecting Muslims but also "40 per cent of Hindus", Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said at a rally today.

"NRC, CAA affects not only Muslims but 40 per cent of Hindus. The detention camp in Nerul (Navi Mumbai) has a capacity of 1.5 lakh inmates. The capacity of the one in Kharghar is 5 lakh people. When NRC is not coming into force as claimed by the government, then what is the need of such camps," he asked.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad said Muslims are being shown as the face of the protests against NRC and CAA, but over 6700 other communities are also affected.

He said PM Modi was "the rebirth of (Nazi dictator) Adolf Hitler" and his government was "digging its grave" with such moves.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said the protesters were being "provoked" to be violent but added that it was essential that protests are held peacefully.