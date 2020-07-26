'Valour Inspires Generations': 5 Quotes From PM Modi's Speech On Maan Ki Baat

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year, marking the day the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Ladakh's Kargil that had been occupied by Pakistan's army 21 years ago. "The day is very special, as the war happened at a time and in a situation that nobody can forget. India wanted good relations with Pakistan, but that did not happen," he said.
Here are top 5 quotes from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address:
- In today's time, war is not only fought at the borders. There are many wars we fight within the nation. We have to be together in the fight against these battles.
- India's coronavirus recovery rate high, Death reate less than many countries, says PM Modi on Maan Ki Baat
- We should take all precautions against coronavirus. Social distancing, wearing masks are necessary in our fight against the virus.
- Corona pandemic is not over, it spreading with speed in many places. We have to remember that it is still as dangerous as it was earlier.