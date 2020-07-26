'Valour Inspires Generations': 5 Quotes From PM Modi's Speech On Maan Ki Baat

PM Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year, marking the day the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Ladakh's Kargil that had been occupied by Pakistan's army 21 years ago. "The day is very special, as the war happened at a time and in a situation that nobody can forget. India wanted good relations with Pakistan, but that did not happen," he said.

Here are top 5 quotes from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address: