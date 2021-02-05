Valentine's Week Days List 2021: Know About Each Day Here

Valentine Week 2021: Know about each day of the Valentine's Week

Valentine's Week Days List 2021: The most awaited time of the year for lovers is round the corner. Come Sunday and the Valentine's Week will begin. Valentine's Day on 14th of February, is preceded by Valentine's Week - seven days dedicated to romance and all things happy. Valentine's Week starts with the Rose Day. Flowers, chocolates, gifts and cards are in high demand almost everywhere and shops and restaurants gear up for the big day. Each of the seven days of the Valentine's Week has its significance and is celebrated by couples with the customary chocolates and teddies and of course hugs and kisses.

valentines

Valentine's Week 2021: Here's what each day of the Valentine Week is called

February 7, Sunday: Rose Day

February 8, Monday: Propose Day

February 9, Tuesday: Chocolate Day

February 10, Wednesday: Teddy Day

February 11, Thursday: Promise Day

February 12, Friday: Hug Day

February 13, Saturday: Kiss Day

February 14, Sunday: Valentine's Day

February, one of the best months of the year, marking the arrival of the spring and colourful seasonal flowers, has long been celebrated as a month of love. Valentine's Day, though celebrated mostly by couples, can be enjoyed by anyone by showing love for each other around us. No matter how young or old, love makes life cheerful specially during difficult times, and it has a ripple effect.

Valentine's Day, years ago, was popular mostly in the Americas, France and Australia. In the United Kingdom, Valentine's Day became popular around the 17th century and later the day was commonly celebrated by friends and lovers across continents. People started exchanging gifts and tokens of affection.