Valentine's Day 2021: Ira Khan Got This Special Gift From Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan shared this photo (courtesy khan.ira)

Highlights Ira Khan recently introduced Nupur Shikhare as her boyfriend

He made paper roses for Ira Khan

"He made them," she wrote on her Instagram story

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who recently introduced her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Instagram, shared glimpses of her Valentine's Day celebrations. In an Instagram story, Ira Khan revealed that Nupur Shikhare made paper roses for her as Valentine's Day gift. "He made them," she wrote while twirling the flowers in her hands. She followed up with another Instagram story, in which Nupur Shikhare can be seen in conversation with her. "Stay home with me?" she added in a gif. Meanwhile, Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness instructor, shared some of his favourite memories with Ira Khan in a Valentine's Day special album on Instagram. "Happy Valentine's Day, my love," he wrote.

Here's how Ira Khan painted Instagram red with glimpses of her romance:

Nupur Shikhare wished Ira Khan with this post:

Earlier this week, Ira Khan appeared to make it official with Nupur Shikhare on Instagram as she wrote: "It's an honour to make promises with and to you."

Nupur Shikhare was also Ira Khan's plus one at her cousin's wedding in Alibaug:

Ira Khan is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to son Azad. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.