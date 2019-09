Vaiko Says Kashmir Made 'Prison', Will Visit Detained Farooq Abdullah

Vaiko said he would visit Farooq Abdullah, now under detention, in Srinagar at an appropriate time.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, or MDMK, chief Vaiko alleged on Monday that Kashmir has been made a "prison" and said he would visit National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, now under detention, in Srinagar at an appropriate time.

Hours after the Supreme Court posted Vaiko's plea - seeking to produce Mr Abdullah before court - for hearing on September 30, the MDMK chief told reporters in Chennai that his counsel Ajmal Khan had put forward "wonderful and unassailable evidences" before the top court.

To a question, Vaiko alleged, "Kashmir has been made a prison. Kashmiri people should first breathe the air of freedom. That is the first goal. I will visit Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar at an appropriate time."

On his plea in the top court, he said, "I expect that justice will be done in the Supreme Court."

The counsel submitted in the top court that the Kashmir leader, a friend of Vaiko for about 40 years, was invited to a party conference and he too had agreed to participate.

Mr Abdullah, however, could not be contacted and his whereabouts not known, Vaiko said, quoting his counsel as informing the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, the top court sought a response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Vaiko's plea, seeking to produce Mr Abdullah before the court.

Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), which enables authorities to detain any individual for two years without trial.

Last month, Vaiko had alleged that the Centre had entangled India in "quicksand" by revoking the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

He had claimed that Kashmir would not be a part of India when the country celebrates the centenary of its independence.

