On Farooq Abdullah, Detained Under Tough Law, Top Court Notice To Centre

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah is under detention

The Supreme Court today sought a response from the centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea seeking to produce before the top court former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is under detention since last month when the centre scrapped special status from the state and divided it into two union territories.

Mr Abdullah has been detained under the Public Safety Act, which has provisions for detention up to two years, sources said. His party the National Conference had objected to the scrapping of special status.

The plea for the former chief minister's release from "illegal detention" was filed by Tamil Nadu's MDMK leader Vaiko, a close friend of Mr Abdullah for four decades, so that the National Conference leader could attend a mega MDMK event to observe the birth anniversary of CN Annadurai, the first chief minister of the southern state.

Vaiko said Mr Abdullah has been kept under "illegal detention without any authority of law" in violation of his constitutional rights. "The actions of the respondents (government) are completely illegal and arbitrary and violative of the right to protection of life and personal liberty, right to protection from arrest and detention and also against right to free speech and expression which is the cornerstone of a democratic nation," the plea filed by advocate G Ananda Selvam on Vaiko's behalf said.

The centre objected to the plea, saying Vaiko is not Mr Abdullah's relative and his request for the release of the Jammu and Kashmir leader was "abuse of the process of law".

On August 6, when Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule pointed out to Mr Abdullah's absence in parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah had said, "He has neither been detained nor arrested. He is at home by his own will."

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer issued notice to the centre and the state, and fixed Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK leader Vaiko's plea for hearing on September 30.

Some 400 politicians including Mr Abdullah and another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti are under arrest since the scrapping of special status last month.

The Supreme Court also asked CPI(M) Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami why he has not returned to Jammu and Kashmir after treatment for an illness at Delhi's AIIMS. To this, Mr Tarigami's lawyer said visitors cannot meet the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader in Jammu and Kashmir, but in Delhi he's free to meet anyone.

