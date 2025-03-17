Vadodara Crash Accused Sent For Further Remand, Cops Transferred

In a hit-and-run case that shook Gujarat's Vadodara on the night of Holika Dahan, accused Rakshit Chaurasia rammed his car into three two-wheelers near Amrapali Complex in the Karelibaug area.

The accused has been sent for further remand and the city Police Commissioner took action, transferring the three Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) to different departments as punishment for breaking protocol.

On the night of March 14 during Holika Dahan celebrations, Rakshit Chaurasia was allegedly overspeeding when he lost control of his car and hit three two-wheelers, leaving several people injured.

After the incident, Rakshit fled the spot, but the police later tracked him down and arrested him.

Initially, the court granted the police a one-day remand to question Rakshit.

However, during the investigation, new evidence emerged prompting the police to present him in court again.

On March 13, the court approved an additional two-day remand for further questioning.

Rakshit managed to present his version of events to the media while in police custody.

This action violated police protocol, as an accused person is not allowed to make public statements while in custody.

It was later revealed that three ASIs from the Traffic department assisted Rakshit in reaching the media.

During his arrest, Rakshit was heard shouting the phrases "Another Round" and "Nikita". These cryptic words have raised suspicion, leading the police to expand the investigation into these angles.

Sources suggest that these terms could be linked to the motive behind the crime or potential accomplices.

The Vadodara police are now investigating more than seven key aspects of the case, including Rakshit's connections and the possibility of a pre-planned involvement.

The authorities aim to uncover whether this was an accidental incident or a deliberate act.

Meanwhile, the victims' families and local residents are demanding strict action against Rakshit and thorough accountability for the police officers who assisted him.

