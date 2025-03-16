"Sick To My Stomach": Jahnvi Kapoor On Viral Vadodara Crash Video

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has reacted to the car accident in Gujarat's Vadodara, where a speeding vehicle struck five pedestrians, killing a woman and leaving four others seriously injured. The incident, which took place in the early hours of Friday in the city's Karelibaug area, sparked controversy after video emerged of the driver shouting "another round" soon after hitting the vehicles.

Ms Kapoor reacted to the tragedy on social media, calling the incident "appalling and enraging." She shared a video of the accident on her Instagram story and wrote, "This is appalling and enraging. Sick to my stomach about anyone thinking this kind of behavior is something they can get away with. Intoxicated or not."

The accident occurred around 12:30 am on Friday when a car, driven by 20-year-old law student Rakshit Chaurasia, crashed into multiple two-wheelers. Police arrested Chaurasia following the crash.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Panna Momaya, eyewitness accounts suggest that Chaurasia may have been drunk at the time. Witnesses told police that after emerging from the wrecked vehicle, he repeatedly shouted, "Another round, another round."

CCTV footage shows the vehicle ramming two scooters, sending the riders flying before dragging them along the road.

The victim has been identified as Hemali Patel, who was riding her scooter when the speeding car struck her. The four other victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Chaurasia, originally from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, resides in Vadodara in a paying guest (PG) accommodation. The vehicle involved in the accident belonged to his friend, Mit Chauhan, who was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash.

A video recorded by an eyewitness shows the immediate aftermath of the crash. In the footage, Chauhan is seen stepping out of the badly damaged car and blaming Chaurasia for the accident while Chaurasia appears disoriented and continues shouting, "Another round?" before being confronted and beaten by bystanders. He was subsequently handed over to the police.