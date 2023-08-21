'Vaccination Before Covid Infection Gave Protection...': Top Medical Body

Jabs before Covid infection gave 60% protection against post-discharge death: ICMR (Representational)

The study on factors related to the post-discharge one-year mortality among hospitalized COVID-19 patients study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that vaccination prior to getting an infection (at least a single dose) provided 60% protection against post-discharge deaths.

"The study found a higher chance of dying within a year after discharge in males, those more than 40 years of age, those with comorbidities and those who had moderate-severe COVID disease to begin with. Vaccination prior to the COVID-19 infection (at least a single dose) provided 60% protection against post-discharge mortality", the study read.

"Similar trends were seen in participants, 18-45 years of age," it said.

It is worth mentioning that these results relate to patients who had been hospitalized during their initial COVID-19 infection and cannot be generalized to all COVID-19 patients.

The study has been conducted by National Clinical Registry for Covid-19 team has evaluated the factors related to one-year post-discharge mortality.

"National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 study team has conducted nested matched case-control analyses to evaluate the factors related to one-year post-discharge mortality", it said.

ICMR has been maintaining the National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 at 31 centres across the country, where all hospitalized COVID-19 patients were periodically contacted by telephone till one year after discharge. Data collected till February 2023 were included in this analysis.

According to the study, "It was observed that of the 14,419 participants contacted at least once in one year after discharge from hospital, 942 (6.5%) all-cause mortality was reported. A nested matched case-control analysis was conducted to evaluate the factors related to one-year post-discharge mortality."

ICMR is conducting more such studies like the effect of the COVID-19 vaccine on thrombotic (blood clot within the blood vessels restricting the flow of blood) events among the 18-45-year-old population in India, 2022, said the Multicentric hospital-based matched case-control study.

