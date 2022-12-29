Uzbekistan Blames India-Made Syrup For Deaths, Centre Responds: 10 Facts

The health ministry of Uzbekistan, in a statement, said that the children who died had consumed cough syrup Doc-1 Max - manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

India has launched a probe into the matter and the manufacturing of the cough syrup has been halted until the samples are tested.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the samples of the cough syrup have been sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh for testing. He said the government would "initiate further action based on the inspection report."

According to the Uzbekistan's health ministry, the laboratory tests of a batch of syrups found "the presence of ethylene glycol", a toxic substance. Doc-1 Max syrups have been withdrawn from all pharmacies in Uzbekistan.

It also said the syrup was given to children at home without a doctor's prescription, on the advice of pharmacists, with doses that exceeded the standard dose for children.

It was found that the children, before being hospitalised, took this syrup at home for 2-7 days, in doses of 2.5 to 5 ml three to four times a day, which exceeds the standard dose, the ministry said.

A joint inquiry is being conducted by the teams of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO - north zone) and Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority.

Marion Biotech, the company under scanner, said samples of the cough syrup have been collected from its manufacturing unit and that they are now waiting for the test report.

Earlier this year, deaths of 70 children in Gambia were linked to cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, following which, its unit was shut by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for violation of manufacturing standards.