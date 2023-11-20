Ground Report: Vertical Shaft, Wider Pipe - Plan For Uttarakhand Rescue Op

Here's NDTV's Ground Report from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel.

Rescue operations at the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand were temporarily halted today as authorities prepared for the next phase of the operation, which will involve a multi-pronged approach to reach the 41 men trapped inside for a week.

The Centre has devised a five-option action plan to rescue those trapped inside the collapsed tunnel. Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain stated that five separate agencies will work on these alternatives, which involve drilling from three sides to access the trapped workers. "The government has taken a decision to work on all fronts to save the precious lives," he said.

The Plan

The first operation, which involved drilling from the entrance of the tunnel, came to a halt due to a technical fault with a large American auger machine.

Authorities have now shifted their focus to alternative approaches, including creating two new tunnels to reach the trapped workers. One tunnel will be drilled horizontally from the right and left sides of the main tunnel, while the other will be drilled vertically from the top of the tunnel, for the excavation of a vertical shaft. This vertical shaft will serve as an alternative route for reaching the trapped workers.

The initial plan to airlift heavy machinery to the site was abandoned due to logistical challenges. Authorities have determined that airlifting the heavy equipment is not feasible due to their immensely heavy weights.

The Challenges

A heavy machine is required to access the top of the tunnel, approaching from the right. The primary challenge lies in the hilly terrain. Currently, a single machine is operating in the area, clearing the way for the heavier machine. Additionally, workers are constructing a ramp to transport the heavier machine to the tunnel's summit. This ramp will extend from the main tunnel's entrance to the top, potentially requiring a significant amount of time.

The most significant operational challenge is establishing motorable roads on this hilly terrain to allow the machines to reach the main tunnel. This task is extremely time-consuming.

Preparations are still ongoing. Thus far, no heavy machinery has reached the summit.

This morning, a much wider pipe was brought to the entrance of the tunnel and is being prepared for installation. This will allow rescuers to deliver a wider variety of food and medicine to those stranded inside. Previously, only dry fruits were being sent in, but with the new pipe, authorities will be able to provide more substantial meals and medical supplies.

The Families

Several tents have been set up near the tunnel entrance and are being staffed by personnel from the ITBP, NDRF, and other agencies involved in the rescue operations.

One of the tents is accommodating the families and relatives of those trapped inside the tunnel. The Uttarakhand government has announced that it will bear the travel, food and lodging expenses of the relatives of the trapped workers.

Several politicians from various parties are also present at the scene as the rescue efforts continue.