Uttarakhand To Allow Fully Vaccinated Flyers Without Covid Test Report

This comes as part of the fresh relaxations allowed by the Uttarakhand government. (Representational)

The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced that fully vaccinated air travellers will be allowed to enter the state without a mandatory negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal said, "If passengers coming by air have got both the vaccine doses, then they will be allowed to come to the state without negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report."

This comes as part of the fresh relaxations allowed by the Uttarakhand government which on Monday extended the ongoing COVID curfew till July 27.

As per the fresh relaxations issued by the government, the people of Uttrakhand now do not need to carry RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen negative test reports for travelling from plain to hilly districts in the state.

"The mandatory RT-PCR antigen or rapid test for moving from plain to hilly districts in the state has been done away with. People of the state can now move freely in the state," said Subodh Uniyal.

The minister also said multiplexes and water parks in the state can now operate with 50 per cent occupancy.

"Also, shops would now be allowed to open from 8 am to 9 pm against the previous timing of 8 am to 7 pm," he added.