Uttarakhand High Court To Start Mobile E-Courts In Remote Hill Villages

Uttarakhand High Court to start mobile e-courts for speedy disposal of cases in remote hill areas

The Uttarakhand High Court is going to start mobile e-courts for speedy disposal of cases in remote hill areas of the state which do not have easy access to courts.

Chief Justice RS Chauhan will flag off five mobile e-court vans equipped with internet connectivity and computers for Pithoragarh, Champawat, Uttarkashi, Tehri and Chamoli districts on August 12, PRO High Court Mahendra Singh Jalal said.

The initiative was conceived by the chief justice who believes that extreme and varied geographical conditions of the hill districts of Uttarakhand often cause a delay in serving justice to the litigants, he said.

In cases of rape, molestation and dowry harassment, it takes years to get justice because of practical constraints and difficulties faced by the victims or witnesses in reaching the courts, Mr Jalal said quoting the chief justice.

Mobile e-courts are being introduced to make the principle of speedy justice a reality, court officials involved in the initiative said.

Each of the mobile e-court vans will be fully equipped with court-related equipment including a computer with a printer, internet connection other necessary equipment as required for the functioning of these vans, the PRO said.

These vans will aim to provide for full court proceedings in the form of e-courts. The district and sessions judges of the districts will be responsible for their operation, he said.

It will be the decision of the district judge to deploy the vans to various locations for disposal of cases in order of priority, he added.



