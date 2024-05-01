14 Patanjali Products That Had Their Licenses Suspended In Uttarakhand

Just a day after Uttarakhand banned these 14 products, Patanjali Foods was served a show-cause notice.

The Uttarakhand government on Monday suspended the licenses of 14 products manufactured by Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy and Ayurved Ltd with immediate effect.

The State Licensing Authority said that the order was issued to Baba Ramdev's company after repeated violations of the drug advertisements law. In an affidavit, which was submitted to the Supreme Court, the authority stated that it granted permission to the Drug Inspector to file a complaint against Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

This permission was granted back on April 12 for repeated violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Let's take a look at the list of Patanjali's banned products:

Swasari Gold

Swasari Vati

Bronchom

Swasari Pravahi

Swasari Avaleh

Mukta Vati Extra Power

Lipidom

Bp Grit

Madhugrit

Madhunashini Vati Extra Power

Livamrit Advance

Livogrit

Eyegrit Gold

Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop

Just a day after Uttarakhand banned these 14 products, Patanjali Foods was served a show-cause notice by the GST intelligence department.

In the notice, the department asked the company to explain why an input tax credit worth ₹ 27.46 crore should not be recovered from it.

As per the regulatory filing made by the company, the Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved Group firm received the notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Chandigarh Zonal Unit.

In its response, Patanjali Foods said, “As of now the authority has only issued a show cause notice and the company will be taking all necessary action to defend its case before the authority... expected financial implications cannot be determined till the completion of the proceedings.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that Patanjali Ayurved made an "improvement" by mentioning its co-founder Ramdev's name in its apology over misleading advertisements.

After examining the public apology issued by Patanjali Ayurved, a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanulla said, “There has been a marked improvement. There was only Patanjali earlier, now there are names. We appreciate that. They have understood.”