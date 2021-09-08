Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya Resigns 2 Years Before Term Ends: Report

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigned two years before completing her tenure.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigned on Wednesday two years before completing her tenure amid speculation that she may be given some active role in politics.

She tendered her resignation to the President of India, a Raj Bhawan official said.

She has resigned for personal reasons, he told news agency Press Trust of India.

There is speculation that her resignation will pave the way for her to play a more active role in politics, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

It is also being linked with her recent meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi on September 5, reports PTI.

65-year-old Baby Rani Maurya who has long been associated with the BJP was sworn in as the Uttarakhand Governor on August 26, 2018, taking over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his five-year tenure.

She had completed three years in office as the Uttarakhand governor last month.

She has the distinction of being the first woman mayor of Agra from 1995 to 2000. She had also been a member of the National Commission for Women from 2002-2005.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)