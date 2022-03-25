Baby Rani Maurya: Former Uttarakhand Governor Enters Active Politics

An influential Jatav leader, Baby Rani Maurya last year resigned from the Uttarakhand governor's post, taking a plunge into active politics.

On Friday, the 65-year-old Dalit leader was sworn-in as an Uttar Pradesh cabnet minister.

Ms Maurya had resigned from the governor's post in September last year, leading to speculations that the party want her to enter active politics. She held the post for three years.

She was made the national vice-president of the party and was elected to the state Assembly from Agra (Rural) in the just-concluded elections.

With a degree in education (B.Ed) and Masters in Arts, she has been a member of the National Commission for Women.

She had contested the 2007 Assembly elections from Etmadpur on a BJP ticket but was defeated then.

Her husband Pradeep Kumar retired from a senior post in a bank.

Baby Rani Maurya had joined the BJP in 1995 and then became the mayor of Agra.

After that she held several positions in the party.

