Helicopter Carrying Relief Material Makes Emergency Landing In Uttarkashi

The incident comes just two days after a helicopter involved in flood-hit Uttarkashi district crashed.

A helicopter involved in relief operation in the rain-hit Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand made an emergency landing at Lagwada on Friday, officials said.

However, both pilot and co-pilot of the helicopter were safe and escaped with minor injuries, Director General law and order Ashok Kumar said.

The private helicopter made the landing on the banks of a river when it was on way to Chiwa to distribute relief material among affected people, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

The incident comes just two days after a helicopter involved in relief efforts in flood-hit Uttarkashi district crashed and erupted in flames after it got entangled in the overhead electricity wires, killing three people on board.

