Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Other State Ministers Under Home Quarantine

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other ministers are under home quarantine

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other ministers who attended a cabinet meeting on May 29 has been placed under home quarantine, after one of their colleagues tested positive for coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.

The Uttarakhand minister who tested positive is admitted to AIIMS in Rishikesh, along with his five family members. His wife was already admitted on Sunday morning, the public relations office of the hospital Harish Thapliyal said.

A swab sample report on Saturday evening confirmed that the minister's wife had contracted the virus.

The samples of 41 people who were living at the minister's house have been collected and sent for COVID-19 testing.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand logged 22 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state's tally to 749. Of the 22 new cases, 14 are from Dehradun, three from Haridwar and five from Nainital.

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143 till Sunday morning. Later in the day, the number crossed 1.85 lakh.