5 Dead, 21 Injured After Bus Falls Off A Mountain In Uttarakhand

The bus fell into a 50-feet deep gorge in Almora.

Five people were killed and twenty one others were injured after a bus fell into a 50-feet deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Thursday.

The accident took place on Bhatrojkhan-Bhikiyasan route near Mohanri. As per reports, there were about 30 people in the bus at the time of the accident.

"A Garhwal Motor Owners Union (GMOU) bus plying between Ramnagar to Gairsan fell off the road into a 50-feet deep gorge near Bhatrojkhan Mohanri," a police official said.

Senior officials have reached the spot and injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment, the official added.