UP Woman, Teen Daughter Killed As Pickup Truck Skids Off Into House: Police

The mother-daughter duo were travelling as passengers in the pickup truck. (Representational)

A woman and her teenage daughter were killed while three others sustained injuries after a pickup truck lost control and entered a house by the road in Chhapia area, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Babhanjotia village on Wednesday night that left Poonam Devi (48) and her daughter Khushi (14) dead, the police added.

The mother-daughter duo were travelling as passengers in the pickup truck.

The three injured persons, including the vehicle's driver, were rushed to hospital where their condition was said to be stable.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)