In Uttar Pradesh, Ganga Water Level Close To Danger Mark, Buildings Partially Submerged

Water in river Ganga continues to rise due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh and is only a few centimetres away from reaching the danger mark in Kanpur, reported news agency ANI.

Crop fields in the city are also under the water and farmers are praying for the water level to reduce.

"The water level started reducing but rain has started again, so we are afraid what will happen to the crops," said one of the city residents.

Incessant rains have led to flooding of villages near Ganga banks, with building getting partially submerged under water.

Scores of buildings in the low-lying areas of Prayagraj and schools have also been shut down in the city for three days.

"As a precaution measure and safety of students, it has been decided that all schools situated in city area will remain closed for three days from September 19 to September 21 due to flood situation in Prayagraj," the district schools coordinator wrote to school principals.

As many as 210 people were moved to relief camps earlier this week after a few villages got flooded due to heavy rainfall.

