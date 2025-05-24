Crossdressing Pics Viral, Woman Claims Her Husband Shot Porn For Money

Shocking allegations of filming and selling pornographic videos have emerged against a government doctor in Uttar Pradesh, after purported visuals of him cross-dressing went viral on the internet. Dr Varunesh Dubey used to dress up as a woman and shot obscene videos with other men at his government-provided house, his wife Simpy Pandey has alleged. The doctor has refuted the claims and accused his wife of trying to defame him with deepfake videos to usurp his property.

Viral images showed the doctor purportedly posing in woman's dress. NDTV could not independently verify those.

Dr Dubey, who supervised a community health centre in the Sant Kabir Nagar district, had a love marriage with Ms Pandey.

Wife's Claim

His wife claimed that he had left her at their Gorakhpur home and carried out the porn activities at his government accommodation. He used to make money by selling those videos online, she alleged.

"I found some videos on a paid website. We paid for it and found some porn videos of my husband. The videos were shot at his house. When I tried to talk to my husband, he thrashed me and my brother," she said.

The police raided the doctor's house and filed a case against him after his wife lodged a complaint. In her complaint, she also said that her husband used to call himself a "transgender", said a senior official.

"The woman said that her husband is a transgender; he calls men at his residence, makes porn videos and uploads them on the internet. When the wife asked, he beat up the wife and her family. After receiving the complaint in the matter, a case has been registered," said Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh.

Husband's Counterclaim

Dr Dubey, also a prison medical officer, rejected the charges as false and vowed to fight till the end and prove his innocence. Blaming himself for a love marriage, he said his wife turned out to be a "robber" who hatched a conspiracy to usurp his property.

In a video message, he said he had a dispute with his wife over unknown men visiting their house in his absence, but the situation worsened after his father died, and he inherited his family property worth crores.

"She was a looteri dulhan (robber bride) who abused and mentally tortured my 85-year-old father. He died because I had insisted on a love marriage. She threatened to throw our child from the balcony. It was her conspiracy that after my father dies, she could tamper with my phone and make deepfake videos. I have been defamed," he said.

The doctor alleged his wife's plan was to make him upset and push him to take his own life. "But I won't die by suicide, I will fight till the end," he added.

There was also an attempt on his life, he claimed. He said that he and his aunt were attacked at their home, and his phone was stolen.

Mahendra Prasad, the deputy chief medical officer, has assured that the matter will be investigated.