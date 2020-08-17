16-Year-Old Girl's Body Found In Village Pond In UP, Police Suspect Rape

The UP police said a case has been registered and investigation is on. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl's body was recovered from a pond on the outskirts of a village in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, today, the police said, adding that rape is suspected.

The teen, whose family had returned from Mumbai during the lockdown, had been missing since Saturday.

A boy has been detained for questioning and the case will soon be solved, Superintendent of Police (city) Pankaj Pandey said.

He said the complaint was filed after the girl went missing on Saturday and her body was found today from a pond.

"Family members have lodged a complaint of murder... and rape. A case has been registered in this regard," he said.

On Saturday, a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district and her body found in a sugarcane field. The girl's father has claimed she had been strangled, her eyes were gouged out and her tongue cut but the UP Police said the post-mortem report that came out on Sunday night does not show her eyes were gouged out or tongue cut.

In another case, two men allegedly raped a teenage girl and singed her body with cigarette butts in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Friday. The girl was found by her parents, brick kiln workers, the next day. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital.