UP Cop Suspended For Forcing Dancer To Perform On Bhojpuri Song

The cop will be terminated and process has been initiated in this regard, police said (Represntational)

A sub-inspector has been suspended by the Lucknow police commissioner after a video allegedly showing him pressing a dancer to perform on a Bhojpuri song went viral on social media.

"Sub-Inspector Bhrigunath Ojha posted at the Indira Nagar police station has been suspended by Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey after his video went viral on social media," a senior official said on Wednesday.

In the video stated to be shot on Monday night at a village in the Indira Nagar area, the police officer allegedly in an inebriated state was seen pressing the dancer to perform on a Bhojpuri song.

The sub-inspector will be terminated and the process has been initiated in this regard, the official said.

The police commissioner has also ordered a probe against Indira Nagar Inspector Dhananjay Kumar Pandey for his failure to check indiscipline. If found guilty, strict action will be initiated against him too, the official said.