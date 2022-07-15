Uttar Pradesh Man Kills Daughter Over Affair He Didn't Approve Of: Cops

The body has been sent for a postmortem, police said. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Friday by slitting her throat over her love affair with a man, police said.

Manoj Rathore has been taken into custody and the weapon he used in the crime has been recovered, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akhilesh Narayan said Rathore had come to know about his daughter Ruchi's affair with a man from Etah and asked her not to meet him.

However, she did not listen to his advice.

Infuriated, Rathore entered her room on the upper floor of the house Friday and slit her throat, the SP said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem and further legal action is being taken against the accused, he said.

