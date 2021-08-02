Man Arrested With Morphine Worth Rs 1.25 Crore In Uttar Pradesh: Police

The recovered morphine is worth around Rs 1.25 crore in the international market. (Representational)

The police have arrested a man with morphine worth Rs 1.25 crore in the international market, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Irfan, a cattle smuggler, near Ahmadpur on Sunday with 1.26 kilogram morphine, senior police officer Yamana Prasad said.

The recovered morphine is worth around Rs 1.25 crore in the international market, he said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard at Zaidpur police station, he said, adding the accused is among the top ten listed criminals in the area.

Over half of dozen cases related to cow slaughter and cattle smuggling are lodged against the accused, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)