UP Lawmaker Savitri Bai Phule Quits BJP: "Party Trying To Divide Society"

Savitri Bai Phule, a BJP parliamentarian known for her controversial comments, has quit the party, reports news agency ANI.

The lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich had earlier this year gone public against her party leadership while alleging discrimination of Dalits. She was openly critical of the BJP's 'dinner-with-dalits' outreach.

In May, she had stirred a controversy and rattled many in her party by calling Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah a "maha purush (great man)" who contributed to India's freedom struggle.