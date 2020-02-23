This Generation Privileged To See Ram Temple Construction: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said that this generation is privileged to have participated in the agitations (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that the present generation is a privileged one as it would be able to see a magnificent and grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

"We are fortunate to be part of the generation who got the chance to witness the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and had the privilege of participating in the agitation directly and indirectly," Yogi Adityanath told reporters after visiting Ramlalla and Hanumangarhi.

He also said that this generation will be seeing the construction of a magnificent temple of Lord Ram at the Ramjanmabhoomi.

The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was constituted by the BJP government, after the Supreme Court's verdict on November 9 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case which settled the long-festering religious issue and allowed the building of a temple at the site.