On Ayodhya Case, Yogi Adityanath Says Delay In Justice Can Mean Injustice

Every peace-loving citizen wants an early solution to the 'Ramjanmabhoomi case, said Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today called for an early resolution to the Ayodhya dispute, saying "justice delayed is justice denied". His remarks came a day after the Supreme Court said in January, an "appropriate bench" would decide when to begin daily hearings on the Ayodhya title suit.

The ruling BJP is now facing calls from a section of its leaders and right-wing groups for an ordinance, or executive order, to facilitate the building the Ram temple at the site.

"If justice is given in time it is appreciated as fair but when delayed it is equivalent to injustice," the saffron-robed Chief Minister said in a tweet. The "majority community in the country and the peace-loving people expect the verdict at the earliest, honouring their sentiments," the tweet also read.

In an apparent response to the growing dissatisfaction among supporters and right-wing groups, the Chief Minister urged them not to "lose patience".

Yogi Adityanath said he wanted the issue to be settled as soon as possible in view of his 'responsibility of maintaining law and order in the state".

Yesterday, the state government told the Supreme Court that since the case pertains to a 100-year-old dispute, it should be taken up on priority.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the UP government before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, requested the court to take up the matter immediately after Diwali.

But the court said, "We have other priorities".

Around 14 petitions have challenged the Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict -- dividing the disputed land among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram, a party to the case) -- in the Supreme Court.

The RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP, which admitted that it was hoping for a positive judgment from the top court, has also called for an early decision in the case.

"With the construction of the temple, an atmosphere of unity and harmony will be created. With this in view, the Supreme Court should make an early decision and if there are any difficulties, the government should make a law to remove all hurdles in the way of giving land for temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site," Arun Kumar, the chief spokesperson of the RSS said on Monday.

In his Vijaya Dashami speech, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sought an "appropriate and requisite" law to build the temple before "certain elements" could stall the top court's judgment.