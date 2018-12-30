Bulandshahr Cop Shot Himself, Claims BJP Legislator In Uttar Pradesh

"He became hopeless and shot himself in haste," said Devendra Singh Lodhi

A BJP legislator in Uttar Pradesh has claimed that a police officer, who died in the mob violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr earlier this month sparked by allegations of cow slaughter, shot himself, news agency ANI reported. "He became hopeless and shot himself in haste while trying to save himself. He was not targeted. It was a mob that got aggressive as the police was not filing an FIR," Devendra Singh Lodhi was quoted as saying.

On December 3, sub-inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a man named Sumit were killed in the violence that erupted after the cattle carcasses were found in forests close to a police post.

Inspector Singh, who was trying to control the wild mob, was struck by a stone on his head. As his driver bundled him into his SUV and tried to take him to hospital, the mob followed the car, cornered it in a field and shot the police officer.

Singh died of a bullet wound below his left eyebrow, confirmed the autopsy report.

As many as 25 accused have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place in the town earlier this month, including the person, who the police claim, shot the officer.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Bulandshahr violence was a conspiracy by those who have lost political ground and want to fan communal unrest.