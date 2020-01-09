'Utilise This Democracy, Do Not Misuse It': Ladakh MP On JNU Violence

Violence broke out on the campus of the JNU on January 5.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal condemned the violence which had broken out on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5 and said that democratic rights in the country should be utilised and not ''misused''.

"I consider this very unfortunate. We strongly condemn violence and vandalism in any part of the country. We are living in a democratic country. Utilise this democracy, do not misuse it," Mr Namgyal told ANI on Wednesday.

He further urged students to raise questions and not indulge in creating a "commotion".

"If you have any concern, any question - raise it, why are you creating a commotion? In the JNU case, it is a matter of examination, concerned authority is already working on it," Mr Namgyal said.

The BJP MP was in the national capital to attend a conference of tour operators from around the country, to promote tourism in Ladakh.

He was accompanied by the first Lieutenant-Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur.

Mr Namgyal said that the region needs to move ahead on economic, education and other fronts.

"We want to move ahead on economic, education and other fronts to be able to build our own economy and to contribute to the nation''s as well. Tourism in Ladakh can help in a big fashion on that front," Mr Namgyal said.