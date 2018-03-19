Using Technology To Solve Social Issues Remains Underexplored Says ISRO Chief

He was speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Shivaji University. The university awarded degrees to 50,444 students this year.
He told the gathering that new technologies provided the opportunity to address challenges, create new information sources, networks, communities and social interaction.
"While powerful technologies are evolving on one side, society is facing issues with respect to availability of natural resources and energy on the other side. Exploiting technology to provide solutions to social issues still remains significantly underexplored," the ISRO chief said.
Comments
Speaking about ISRO, Mr Kumar said that some "exciting missions" like 'Chandrayaan 2' (ISRO's second lunar exploration) and 'Aditya L 1' (mission to study the sun) were being planned.