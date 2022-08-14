Use Vande Mataram While Answering Calls, Orders Maharashtra Minister

Want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone, said Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar

It's goodbye to Hello and yes to Vande Mataram in Maharashtra bureaucracy. Officials in the government, workers will answer their phones with a Vande Mataram and not Hello, declared Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday.

An official order for the same will be released shortly, said the Minister from the BJP, who got his new portfolio allocated Sunday evening by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Hello is an English word and it's important to give it up. Vande Mataram is not just a word, it is a feeling experienced by every Indian," said Mr Mungantiwar.

"We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hello," he added.

The decision followed shortly after Eknath Shinde handed out the portfolios.

Uddhav Thackeray was forced to quit as Chief Minister after Mr Shinde, a senior Sena leader instigated a huge revolt in partnership with the BJP. Eknath Shinde was rewarded by the BJP with the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.