US Would Welcome India's Role In Russia-Ukraine Conflict: White House

The United States would welcome India's role in de-escalating the mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We certainly welcome any efforts to de-escalate and we are in touch with a range of allies and partners on this, but I don't have any specific conversations to read out that relate to Indian officials," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki a press briefing.

This comes as Ukraine received a new package of military assistance from the United States that includes modern equipment and ammunition.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border, according to Sputnik.

The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

