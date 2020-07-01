'Will Boost India's Integrity': US Welcomes Ban On Chinese Apps

India's ban on 59 Chinese applications will boost its sovereignty, integrity and national security, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, welcoming the move which came amid a stand-off between India and China in Ladakh's Galwan valley.

"We welcome India's ban on certain mobile apps that serves as an appendage of the CCP's (Chinese Communist Party) surveillance State," Mr Pompeo told reporters at a news conference held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

"India's clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty. It will also boost India's integrity and national security," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The mobile applications that have been ban included hugely popular TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser, amid a huge economic backlash against China following the June 15 clashes at Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers died for the country.

The government said the apps were blocked "in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."