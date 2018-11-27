'US Stands With People Of India': Trump Tweets As Country Remembers 26/11

26/11 Mumbai attacks: The US stands with the people of India, Donald Trump said

US President Donald Trump has expressed strong support for India in its fight against terrorism as the country remembers the terror attacks in Mumbai 10 years ago that left over 160 dead and hundreds injured.

"On the ten-year anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, the U.S. stands with the people of India in their quest for justice. The attack killed 166 innocents, including six Americans. We will never let terrorists win, or even come close to winning!" Mr Trump tweeted this morning.

The US has already announced a new reward of $5 million for helping secure the arrest of those who masterminded the 26/11 attacks. The terrorists from Pakistan had unleashed a wave of violence in the country's financial and entertainment hub in a three-day siege.

"It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

The US government announced the reward under its Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) programme "for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of any individual who committed, conspired to commit, or aided or abetted" the execution of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

It is the third such reward offered by the US after the State Department announced bounties of $10 million for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed and $2 million for Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, another senior leader of the terror group.