US-India To Ensure Secure Indo-Pacific For All: Mike Pompeo

Michael Pompeo on Tuesday met India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

US State Department Secretary Michael Pompeo on Tuesday met India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Quad ministerial meeting and re-affirmed that the US-India relations will be advanced to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

"Productive meeting today with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. Together we are advancing US-India relations, combatting COVID-19 and ensuring a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific for all," said Pompeo in a tweet.

Earlier, Mr Jaishankar had said, "Began my Tokyo visit with a bilateral meeting with @SecPompeo. Pleased to see the progress of our partnership in so many fields. Will work together for stability and prosperity in the Indo- Pacific."

Mr Pompeo and Mr Jaishankar are in Tokyo to attend the second foreign ministers' meeting of the Quadrilateral grouping (India, US, Australia and Japan).

This grouping is seen as a response to China's growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

It is the first meeting of Quad foreign ministers amid border tensions between India and China.

A meeting of Quad leaders was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last year.

The Quad meeting is expected to focus on strategic and security challenges in the region and joint strategy is likely to be discussed.